LEMMON, Finnegan Jay "Finny Jay" Beloved and cherished 4 month old son of Elizabeth V. Lemmon and Kathleen E. Lemmon. Loving grandson of Steven and Paula Parsons, Paul and Mary Bourque, Alvin Lemmon, Jr. and the late Janet Lemmon and loving great-grandson of Pauline and Michael Doyle, Lucille Bourque and Helen Swartzlander. Services are private for the immediate family. Cafasso & Sons Funeral Home Everett 617.387.3120





