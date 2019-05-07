Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 894-2895
Calling hours
Friday, May 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Joyce Funeral Home
245 Main Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Mary's Church
133 School Street
Waltham, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FIORE DIGIOVINE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FIORE D. DIGIOVINE


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FIORE D. DIGIOVINE Obituary
DiGIOVINE, Fiore D. Of Waltham. May 6, 2019. Father of Donna J. DiGiovine (Fred Baumert), Daniel J. DiGiovine, David M. DiGiovine, all of Westford, Dana G. DiGiovine of Waltham, Diane L. Giannini (Philip) of Tyngsborough; grandfather of Anthony, Samantha, Domenic and Damien; brother-in-law of Florence DiGiovine (late Salvatore) Waltham and Mary DiGiovine (late Anthony) of Watertown; former husband of the late Eva Alessandri; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Fiore's life by gathering for Calling Hours on Friday, May 10th from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street, WALTHAM, and again on Saturday at 10 a.m. before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School Street, Waltham, where his Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Burial will follow in Saint Patrick Cemetery, Watertown. Memorial donations may be made to Charitable Foundation Mass General Cancer Center at Newton-Wellesley, 2014 Washington Street, Newton, MA 02462. For complete obituary, guest register and directions please visit www.joycefuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Joyce Funeral Home
Download Now