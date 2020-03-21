|
DiGRAPPA, Fiorentino J. "Tino" Age 95, of Maynard, March 18, 2020. Beloved husband of 48 years to Jeanette B. (Reynolds) DiGrappa. Survived by his brother Frank, sisters Yolanda and Silvia, sister-in-law Mary Maxine DiGrappa, many loving nieces and nephews, along with their extended family members. Tino was predeceased by his sister Maria and two brothers, Joseph and Gerald. Born in Maynard, son of the late Luigi and Concetta (Campanelli) DiGrappa. Veteran of WWII serving in the U.S. Marine Corps. Retired civil engineer for Massachusetts D.P.W. Due to the State of Emergency regulations on the number of people attending a public event, Visiting Hours and Burial will all be private. A public Memorial Mass and Celebration of Tino's Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tino's memory may be made to either: the Campion Center in Weston, MA, your local SPCA, or your . For life story, directions or to leave an online condolence, visit www.actonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020