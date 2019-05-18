|
BIANCHI, Fiorino Armando Age 87 of Bedford, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Barbara Whalen. Loving father of Mary Anne LaHaise & her husband Peter, Thomas Bianchi & his wife Debra, Richard Bianchi & his wife Mary Katherine and Peter Bianchi & his wife Annette. Cherished grandfather to Kristen, Tina, Nicholas and David. Dear brother of Rico Bianchi and the late Mary Conti & Lydia Piantedosi. Family and friends may gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 10-12 Noon, with a 12 Noon Funeral Home service. Burial in Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019