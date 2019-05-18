Boston Globe Obituaries
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
(617) 924-1113
Visitation
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
Service
Tuesday, May 21, 2019
12:00 PM
Nardone Funeral Home
373 Main Street
Watertown, MA 02472
BIANCHI, Fiorino Armando Age 87 of Bedford, May 16, 2019. Beloved husband to the late Barbara Whalen. Loving father of Mary Anne LaHaise & her husband Peter, Thomas Bianchi & his wife Debra, Richard Bianchi & his wife Mary Katherine and Peter Bianchi & his wife Annette. Cherished grandfather to Kristen, Tina, Nicholas and David. Dear brother of Rico Bianchi and the late Mary Conti & Lydia Piantedosi. Family and friends may gather for Visiting Hours in the Nardone Funeral Home, 373 Main St., WATERTOWN, on Tuesday from 10-12 Noon, with a 12 Noon Funeral Home service. Burial in Shawsheen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . Nardone Funeral Home (617) 924 - 1113 www.NardoneFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019
