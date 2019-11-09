|
DeNOVELLIS, Flavio "Frank" Age 89, of Watertown, on November 8th 2019. Beloved husband of the late Mary T. (Guzzetti) DeNovellis. Father of Frank and his wife Beverly of Watertown, Debbie Ackerley and her husband Jim of Watertown, Judy Moon of Watertown, and Mark and his wife Beth of Onset. Brother of the late Vincent and his wife Gloreen of Belmont. Survived by 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, along with many nieces and nephews. Frank was a lifelong Watertown resident, born and raised in the East End, and was a veteran of the Army, serving during the Korean War. For over 30 years, Frank and Mary were the proprietors of The Common Street Spa, which was their 2nd home with the patrons being extended family to them. Frank was very active in the community throughout his life, including donations to the schools, sponsorships of sports teams, and volunteering his time at Meals on Wheels. Frank embraced the Watertown community throughout his life. Funeral from DeVito Funeral Home, 761 Mt. Auburn St., WATERTOWN, Thursday, November 14, at 8:00 am, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Sacred Heart Church, at 9:00 am. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment to follow in Cambridge Cemetery. Visiting Hours in the funeral home on Wednesday, November 13th, from 3pm to 8pm. Donations in his memory may be made to the Dept. of Veteran Affairs, 200 Spring Street, Bedford, MA 01730. Visit devitofuneralhome.com to view an online guestbook.
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 10, 2019