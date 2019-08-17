Boston Globe Obituaries
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
(781) 438-2280
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
9:00 AM
Barile Funeral Home
482 Main Street
Stoneham, MA 02180
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Patrick Church
71 Central Street
Stoneham, MA
View Map
Resources
FLORA A. (MASTRODICASA) MARULLI


1935 - 2019
FLORA A. (MASTRODICASA) MARULLI Obituary
MARULLI, Flora A. (Mastrodicasa) Age 83, of Stoneham, died August 15, 2019 after a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Mario Marulli. Devoted mother of the late Ralph and his wife Mary and Stefano and his wife Michelle. Cherished grandmother of Alanna (Marulli) Borges and her husband Christopher, Janelle Marulli and fianc? Jacqueline Schubert, and Mario, Ava and Brian Marulli. Born November 11, 1935 in San Valentino Pescara, Italy, Flora came to America in 1951. Flora is the daughter of the late Aquilino and Antonietta (Francucci) Mastrodicasa. She is survived by her dear brother Bruno and his wife Delia Mastrodicasa. Sister-in-law of Adriano Marulli and his late wife Lucia. Flora is also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Funeral from the Barile Family Funeral Home, 482 Main St. (RT 28), STONEHAM, Tuesday, August 20th, at 9am followed by a Funeral Mass Celebrating Flora's Eternal Life in St. Patrick Church, 71 Central St., Stoneham at 10am. Family and friends are cordially invited to gather and share memories with Flora's family on Monday, August 19th from 4 to 8pm in the Funeral Home. Parking attendants and elevator available. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, it would be greatly appreciated if contributions be made in Flora's memory to the American Brain Tumor Association, 8550 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. Ste 550, Chicago, IL 60631 or online at www.abta.org. For directions or to send a memorial condolence www.barilefuneral.com or www.facebook.com/BarileFamilyFuneralHome Barile Family Funeral Home

Published in The Boston Globe from Aug. 18 to Aug. 19, 2019
