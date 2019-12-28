|
ATHANAS, Flora Lifelong resident of Cambridge. December 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George P. Athanas and Dora (Nicholas). Devoted sister of William Athanas of New Hampton, NH, Eva Jablonsky and her husband Stephen of Lexington and Paul Athanas and his wife Robin of Venice, FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Retired Cambridge Public School Teacher. She proudly taught at the Harrington School for over 30 years. Flora was passionate about traveling, water aerobics, and she enjoyed watching every Red Sox game, including those on the west coast. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Thursday, January 2nd, from 4-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 10am, in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge. Burial to follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.keefefuenralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019