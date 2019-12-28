Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
781-648-5544
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Keefe Funeral Home
5 Chestnut Street
Arlington, MA 02474
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
10:00 AM
Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery
580 Mount Auburn Street
Cambridge, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORA ATHANAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORA ATHANAS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORA ATHANAS Obituary
ATHANAS, Flora Lifelong resident of Cambridge. December 27, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George P. Athanas and Dora (Nicholas). Devoted sister of William Athanas of New Hampton, NH, Eva Jablonsky and her husband Stephen of Lexington and Paul Athanas and his wife Robin of Venice, FL. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Retired Cambridge Public School Teacher. She proudly taught at the Harrington School for over 30 years. Flora was passionate about traveling, water aerobics, and she enjoyed watching every Red Sox game, including those on the west coast. Visiting Hours will be held from the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut Street, ARLINGTON, on Thursday, January 2nd, from 4-8PM. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, at 10am, in the Bigelow Chapel at Mount Auburn Cemetery, 580 Mount Auburn Street, Cambridge. Burial to follow in Mount Auburn Cemetery. Relatives and friends respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory to the St. George Albanian Orthodox Cathedral, 523 E. Broadway, Boston, MA 02127. For directions or online condolences, please visit www.keefefuenralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Keefe Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -