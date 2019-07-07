|
|
CLANCY, Flora (Leger) Of Waltham, July 6, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John J. Clancy, Jr. Mother of Sheila A. Clancy of Waltham and Maureen J. Clancy of Nashua, NH. Sister of the late Yvon, Ernest and Francis Leger, Eveleyn Suretto and Helen Brown. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor and remember Flora's life by gathering to visit from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, July 10th, before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham where her Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne. For complete obituary, guestbook and directions please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on July 8, 2019