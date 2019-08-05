Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
(617) 387-4180
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Salvatore Rocco & Sons Funeral Homes Inc
331 Main Street
Everett, MA 02149
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Anthony Church
Everett, MA
More Obituaries for FLORA DISABATINO
FLORA F. DISABATINO

FLORA F. DISABATINO Obituary
DiSABATINO, Flora F. (Cirillo) Of Everett, on August 4th at age 96. Beloved wife of the late Charles DiSabatino. Loving mother of Charles A DiSabatino Jr. MD. and his wife Nancy Olson MD of Hamden, CT, Michael DiSabatino of Everett and Susan Fox and her husband Patrick of Granby, CT. Sister of the late Anthony Cirillo, Rosalie Santoro, Virginia Hohenstein, Emma Cirillo and Irene Zukerman. She is survived by her beloved grandchildren Brendan and Kathleen Fox. Funeral from the Salvatore Rocco and Sons Funeral Home, 331 Main St., EVERETT, on Friday, August 9th at 9AM. Funeral at St. Anthony Church, Everett at 10AM. Relatives and a friends are kindly invited to Visiting Hours which are Thursday only 4-8PM. Complimentary valet parking Thursday at Main St. entrance. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 7, 2019
