|
|
FINA, Flora (Iantosca) Of Medford, passed away on Saturday, April 18, at Massachusetts General Hospital of Boston. Born and raised in Montefalcione, Avellino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Carmine and Angela (Musto) Iantosca. Flora enjoyed the many pleasures of family gatherings and spending time with her grandchildren. Her greatest joy was seeing their smiling faces as they loved her passion for cooking and opening her heart and house to friends and family. Flora was the beloved wife of 64 years to Gaetano Fina of Medford, MA, and the devoted mother of Maryann (Fina) DiBona and her husband James DiBona, II of San Jose, CA, Rosa (Fina) McShane and her husband David of Marshfield, MA, Lisa (Fina) Abel and her husband Robert of New York, NY, and Anthony Fina and his wife Christine of Tyngsboro, MA. She was the loving grandmother of James Richard DiBona, III, Julianne Marie McShane, David Michael McShane, Jr., Michael Paul DiBona, Nicole Catherine Fina, Samuel Jonathan Abel, Isabelle Madeline Abel and Nadia Maryann Fina, and the dear sister of Suor Angela Iantosca of Italy, the late Joseph Iantosca of Braintree, MA, Elena Martignetti of Medford and her late husband Beniamino, Maria Musto of Italy and her late husband Giacomo, the late Ugo Iantosca and his wife Ortensia of Italy, and the late Antoinette of Italy. Flora was the beloved aunt of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews in the U.S., Montreal, Canada, Italy and Switzerland. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. Details to follow. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent in Flora's name to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452, or to the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation online at www.alzdiscovery.org Please visit www.dellorusso.net to leave an online condolence. Dello Russo Family Funeral Homes
Medford-Woburn-Wilmington
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 22, 2020