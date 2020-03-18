|
|
NATAPOFF, Flora Boston Artist Who Taught at Harvard, Dies at 83. Flora Natapoff, an Abstract Expressionist painter whose enormous, dramatic collages depicted cityscapes and construction sites, has died in Los Angeles at the age of 83. Over the years, Boston Globe reviews described her work as "powerful," "lushly abstract," and possessing a "formal but dynamic authority." Natapoff was represented in Boston by the Barbara Krakow Gallery (now the Krakow Witkin Gallery). She taught art and art history at Harvard between 1974-1982, serving as Director of the Carpenter Center for the Visual Arts from 1978-79. Natapoff's collages were heavily layered, often incorporating sliced-up fragments and images from previous pieces of her own work. About her layering and juxtapositions, Natapoff wrote that they "reflect different aspects of my nature," and that the interplay "of the many languages about reality which I have encountered and participated in . . . allows me to give an account of reality I can almost believe in." Later in her career, she turned to Chinese scrolls for inspiration, creating long and intricate grid-like images of urban street scenes. Natapoff was born in Brooklyn, New York. She attended the High School of Music & Art, Cornell University, and U.C. Berkeley, where she obtained her Master's in Fine Art. She moved to London in 1983. Natapoff, who suffered from multiple sclerosis, was married twice, first to MIT physicist Alan Natapoff, and then to the late British psychotherapist Anthony Ryle. She is survived by two children, Alexandra and Samuel, and three grandchildren. Services private.
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 22, 2020