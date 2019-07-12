BISHOP, Flora P. "Flo" (MacDonald) Revere Resident, Ret. VP Boston Five Cents Savings Bank At 95 years, in Peabody, formerly of Revere & East Boston, July 9th, following a brief illness. Beloved wife of the late Charles H. Bishop. Devoted mother of the late Charles J. "Bucky" Bishop & the late James R. Bishop. Dear sister of Rosina M. MacAulay & her late husband James of Leominster & the late Catherine McCaffrey, Donald & Allan MacDonald. Also lovingly survived by her caregiver Kathy Corbett of Revere & many cherished nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Family & friends are invited to attend the Visitation on Monday, July 15th beginning at 9:00 a.m., in the Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals, 773 Broadway (Rte. 107), REVERE, followed by the Funeral Mass in the Immaculate Conception Church (Corner of Beach St. & Winthrop Ave.), Revere, at 11:00 a.m. and immediately followed by interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. Parking is available left of the funeral home. Former waitress at the Frolic's Revue, Revere Beach & Retired Assistant Vice President for the former Boston Five Cents Savings Bank. Past President & member of the former "Smart Set" of Revere Seniors. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to the Restoration Fund at the Immaculate Conception Parish, 22 Lowe St., Revere, MA 02151. Please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com Published in The Boston Globe on July 14, 2019