PASQUALE, Flora S. (Donati) Of Medford, formerly of Somerville, passed peacefully on May 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of the late George F. Pasquale. Loving mother of Stephen Pasquale and his wife Gina of Duxbury, Richard Pasquale of Somerville, George L. Pasquale and his wife Kathleen of Medford, and Susan Barnes and her husband Joseph of Medford. Cherished grandmother of Stephen Pasquale and his wife Rosanna, Gina, Christopher, and Jonathan Pasquale, Ashley, Shannon, and Erin Barnes, Anthony, and Jenna Pasquale, and Billy Boudreau. Great-grandmother of Ryan Pasquale. Dear sister of the late Mary Baldi. Also survived by her nephews Robert and Paul Baldi. Relatives and friends are invited to a Visitation at the Keefe Funeral Home, 5 Chestnut St., (Rt.60, adjacent to St. Agnes Church) ARLINGTON on Monday from 9:30-10:30 am. Followed by her Funeral Mass in Saint Raphael Church, High St., Medford on Monday at 11 am. Burial in Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Pine Street Inn, 444 Harrison Ave., Boston, MA 02118. For obituary, directions or to send a condolence visit www.keefefuneralhome.com Published in The Boston Globe on May 11, 2019