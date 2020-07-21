Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for FLORA UDWIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORA UDWIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORA UDWIN Obituary
UDWIN, Flora Aged 93, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020. Flora was born and raised in South Africa, where she met the love of her life, Saul. They immigrated to Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), where they had four children. Saul sadly passed in 1975 and Flora moved back to Cape Town. After her children had immigrated to the USA, Flora made Aliyah to Israel. Her desire to be closer to her grandchildren brought her to Newton. Flora is survived by 4 children and spouses, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten by Leon (Judy), Robert (Lindy), Dennis (Lorraine), Jennifer (David), grandchildren – Natalie (Barb), Staci, Saul, Dana (Sam), Loren, Jackson (Julia), Erika, Sabrina, Alana and great-grandchildren Asher and Ari. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Service and Shiva are private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 22 to July 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -