UDWIN, Flora Aged 93, passed peacefully on July 21, 2020. Flora was born and raised in South Africa, where she met the love of her life, Saul. They immigrated to Rhodesia (Zimbabwe), where they had four children. Saul sadly passed in 1975 and Flora moved back to Cape Town. After her children had immigrated to the USA, Flora made Aliyah to Israel. Her desire to be closer to her grandchildren brought her to Newton. Flora is survived by 4 children and spouses, 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandsons. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten by Leon (Judy), Robert (Lindy), Dennis (Lorraine), Jennifer (David), grandchildren – Natalie (Barb), Staci, Saul, Dana (Sam), Loren, Jackson (Julia), Erika, Sabrina, Alana and great-grandchildren Asher and Ari. Due to Covid-19, the Funeral Service and Shiva are private. Expressions of sympathy may be offered to the Orchard Cove Scholarship Fund, 1 Del Pond Drive, Canton, MA 02021.
Published in The Boston Globe from July 22 to July 23, 2020