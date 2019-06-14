DELANEY, Florence A. (Marshall) From Hingham, lovingly known as Mimi, died June 12, 2019, while surrounded by her family after a 4-year battle with cancer.



Florence adored her family and friends. She moved from Nova Scotia to Boston when she was 20 years old. Fiercely independent & fearless, she always had faith that everything would go her way; and it always did. She met her husband, Edward, in Boston, married, and raised her family in Hingham.



Florence worked at a travel agency in her younger years but then later focused her energies towards her true passion in life, art. She enjoyed restoring antiques, but even more, she enjoyed painting. She was an incredible artist and would teach her grandchildren how to paint every chance she got. Her beautiful spirit and sense of calmness was evident in her paintings. Her constant positivity brightened up every room she entered and she was a favorite to all. A favorite Aunt, Grandmother, friend, patient and person. She lived in a way that inspired people with her fierce determination, optimism and love of life. Her unwavering strength and hilarious sense of humor would never let her complain, even on her toughest days. A friend of Florence was quoted as saying "if you had her as a friend, you needed no other." She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.



Daughter of the late Charles and Rachel (Julien) Marshall. Beloved wife of the late Edward Delaney. Loving mother of Michael Delaney and Erin Walsh and her husband Rick of Hingham. Cherished sister of Trudy Shea of Falmouth, Fred Marshall of Truro, Nova Scotia and the late Mary, Theresa, Nora, Stevie, Blanche and David. Devoted "Mimi" of Isabella White (and her mother Tracey White), Michael Walsh and Delaney Walsh. Also survived by many nieces and nephews.



Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the Visiting Hours on Sunday 2-6 PM in the Pyne Keohane Funeral Home, 21 Emerald St. (off Central St), HINGHAM. A Celebration of Life Service will be held in the funeral home at 9 AM on Monday prior to the Funeral Mass in St. Paul's Church, Hingham at 10 AM. Cremation will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, P.O. Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.