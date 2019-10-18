|
|
ZELL, Florence A. "Floss" (Blanchard) Of Malden, October 14th. Devoted wife of the late Francis Mooney, Dennis Burke and Edward Zell. Beloved mother of Marilyn Mooney-Domoretsky and her husband Donald of Stoneham. Sister of the late Bill Murray, Joseph and John Blanchard, Mary LeFave, Anna Powell, Emma Kelley, Georgiana Brady and Jessie Bond. Cherished grandmother of Donald Domoretsky, Jr. of Boston and Brian Domoretsky and Lisa Domoretsky of Stoneham. Also lovingly survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are kindly invited to attend a Funeral from the Carroll Funeral Home, 721 Salem Street (Maplewood Square), MALDEN on Monday, October 21st at 9 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass celebrated in St. Joseph's Church, 770 Salem St., Malden at 10 o'clock. Visiting Hours in the Carroll Funeral Home on Sunday from 3-7 PM. Services will conclude with interment at Forest Dale Cemetery, Malden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Joseph's Church or to Bread of Life, 54 Eastern Ave., Malden, MA 02148. Late Charter member of the Catholic Daughters of America. Carroll Funeral Home
781-322-6322
www.smithfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Oct. 19, 2019