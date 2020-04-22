|
|
AHARONIAN, Florence (Bazarian) Age 87, of Watertown. Florence passed away on April 18th, peacefully in her home surrounded by her family. Raised in Watertown, Florence was the daughter of the late Avedis and Arika Bazarian. Beloved wife of the late George Aharonian. She was the loving mother of daughter Gail Poirier and husband Larry Poirier of Arlington and son George Aharonian of Watertown. Most importantly, she was the loving grandmother to Lauren R. Poirier. Loving sister to Harry Bazarian and wife Bonnie of Florida and the late Gus Bazarian. She is survived by many loving cousins and friends. Florence worked for many years as a hair stylist in Watertown as well as the Star Market in Cambridge. She was a loving and caring person who touched the lives of many. She was always knitting, sewing or cooking for friends and family. Florence will truly be missed and will always be cherished by her loved ones. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing public safety measures, Funeral Services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Susan G. Komen, PO Box 98060, Washington, DC 20090-8060. For online guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit giragosianfuneralhome.com Giragosian Funeral Home
617-924-0606
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 26, 2020