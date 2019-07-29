|
CIAMPA, Florence (Tripari) Age 85, of Malden, formerly of East Boston, passed away on July 27, 2019. Cherished daughter of the late Simone and Alphonsina (Larchiuta) Tripari. Beloved wife of the late Raphael "Ray Ray" Ciampa. Loving mother of Maureen Connolly and her husband Jack of Reading, Steven Ciampa and his companion Danielle McIver of Malden, and Paul Ciampa and his wife Kelly of Pelham, NH. Dear sister of Anthony Tripari and his wife Betty of Peabody, and the late Christopher Colizzi and Gina Paone. Adored grandmother of Kaitlyn, Jillian, Kevin, Cassandra McIver, and Raphael Ciampa. Also survived by her sister-in-law Elena Fabiano of Revere, the late Barbara Wixon, and many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Florence's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach Street, REVERE on Wednesday, July 31st from 4:00PM to 8:00PM and again at 9:00AM Thursday morning before leaving in procession to the Immaculate Conception Church in Revere for a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at 10:00AM. Interment will follow at Forestdale Cemetery in Malden. Florence was a late employee of the New England Telephone Co. and a member of the Red Hat Society in Revere. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's name to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 3805-9959. For guest book and directions please go to www.vazzafuneral.com Vazza Funeral Home
Published in The Boston Globe on July 30, 2019