FLORENCE (CATRONE) CORREIA
CORREIA, Florence "Tootsie" (Catrone) Of Stoneham, formerly of East Boston, passed away on August 30, 2020 at the age of 93. Devoted wife of the late Antonio Correia. Loving mother of Janice "Jan" Russo of Stoneham, and the late Anthony Correia and his surviving wife Lourdes of East Boston, and Carol Correia. Adored grandmother of Dawnmarie Russo. Dear sister of Patrick Catrone of Lynn, and the late Gloria Moccia, John and Robert Catrone. Also survived by many nieces nephews and cousins. Family and friends will honor Florence's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Tuesday, September 8, from 10:00AM to 12:30PM, followed by a Funeral Mass to be celebrated in her honor at St. Anthony's Church, Revere at 1:00PM. Interment will follow at Lindenwood Cemetery in Stoneham, MA. In accordance with State and CDC Federal guidelines masks must be worn at all times and social distancing must be practiced. For online guestbook and directions,

www.vazzafunerals.com

781- 284- 1127

Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 5 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
8
Visitation
10:00 - 12:30 PM
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
SEP
8
Funeral Mass
11:00 AM
St. Anthony's Church
Funeral services provided by
Vazza Beechwood Funeral Home
262 Beach Street
Revere, MA 02151
(781) 284-1127
