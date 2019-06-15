|
SOTIROS, Florence G. Of Burlington, June 12, a retired Teacher & Guidance Counselor at Somerville High School. Beloved daughter of the late Vangjo "Angelo" and Efroseni Sotiros. Dear sister of Robert "James" & his wife Marie of Burlington, Loretta Papadonis & her husband Jack of West Yarmouth, and the late Arthur & Thomas Sotiros. Loving aunt of Sharon Sotiros-Cuddy & her husband Tom of Framingham, Jennifer Sotiros of Burlington, Katie Papadonis of London, England and Tiffany Rose D'Abbraccio & her husband Ronnie of Burlington. Adored Great Aunt of Lia and Wesley D'Abbraccio. A Visiting Hour will be held at St. George Cathedral, 523 East Broadway, South Boston on Friday, June 21 from 10 a.m. - 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin at 11 a.m. at the church. Services will conclude with a burial in Forest Hills Cemetery, Boston. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence's name may be made to St. George Cathedral, 523 East Broadway, South Boston, MA 02127. Arrangements under the direction of the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, BURLINGTON. For directions see www.saintgerogecathedral.com for obituary & online guestbook see sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on June 16, 2019