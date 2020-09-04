1/1
FLORENCE GORDON
GORDON, Florence Of Manalapan, FL, formerly of Newton Centre, on September 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late David Gordon. Devoted mother of Jim Gordon and his partner Denise Fahmie and the late Michael Gordon. Dear grandmother of Zac, Grace and Mia Gordon. Also survived by loving nieces and nephews. Dear sister of the late Iris Shapiro and Peter Guttman. Private graveside services at Sharon Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to The West End House Boys and Girls Club, 105 Allston St., Allston, MA 02134.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
