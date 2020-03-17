|
HAYES, Florence (Luiselli) Of Wakefield, formerly of Dorchester, Adams Village and Cohasset. March 17. Wife of the late James J. Hayes. Mother of Stephen Hayes and wife Ann of Wakefield and Brion Hayes and wife Meredith of Cohasset. Grandmother of Jennifer Hayes-Hunsicker and husband Jerry Hunsicker of Merrimack, NH, Christopher Hayes of Colorado, Lauren Hayes and Timothy Hayes, both of Cohasset. Sister of Madeline Burke of Quincy and the late Elsie Caliri, Mary Ottariano, Virginia Gill and James "Jack the Barber" Luiselli. Also survived by six great-grandchildren, many dearly loved nieces and nephews, including beloved nephew David Ottariano and niece Lynne Ottariano Townsend. A private Graveside Service was held at the Canton Corner Cemetery in Canton. Arrangements are in the care of the McDonald Funeral Home in WAKEFIELD. For obit/guestbook, www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020