HANNAWAY, Florence Helen Of Marblehead, MA, died peacefully on June 29, 2019 surrounded by her family at her home in Manhattan Beach, CA. She was 90 years old, and died of natural causes. Florence was born December 28, 1928 in Lynn, MA, one of six children of Blanche and Boleslaw Klejna. Her father worked at the Lynn Item News. Florence studied at Burdett College and then she worked at the General Electric facility in Lynn. Tall, slim with a brilliant smile, she also worked as a model. A devoted golfer, Flo met the love of her life, Francis Hannaway, at the Happy Valley Golf Club. This was the beginning of a shared passion for each other and the game of golf. They were married in 1956, and for the next 50 years she managed her husband's dental practice in Lynn, MA while raising 3 children. Her warm personality endeared her to so many. She was a natural organizer and connector in her community, Star of the Sea Church, and Salem Country Club. She made intricate rugs, embroidery and hosted legendary Thanksgiving and Christmas gatherings for family and friends. An avid sports fan, she followed the Red Sox and Patriots with enthusiasm. She was not shy about coaching from the sidelines. Known for her tireless energy, Florence always had time for others. She had a naturally generous heart and wise mind, and she was loved and adored by all who were fortunate enough to know her. She was a great mother, dedicated spouse and engaged citizen. In addition to Francis, her husband of 63 years, she is survived by her daughter Paula Hannaway Crown and her son-in-law James Crown of Chicago, her daughter Patricia Hannaway of Norwich, Vermont, her son Sean Hannaway and her daughter-in-law Kathleen Hannaway of Manhattan Beach, CA and 6 grandchildren: Torie, Hayley, Wm. Andrew and Summer Crown, and Ella and William Hannaway. She is also survived by her sister, Blanche Marquis of Mystic, CT and Helen Cantwell of Danvers, MA. To celebrate her life, there will be a Wake Monday, July 8th from 4-8 PM at Eustis & Cornell Funeral Home, 142 Elm Street, MARBLEHEAD, MA. On Tuesday, July 9th at 12:15 PM, there will be a Mass held at Star of the Sea, 185 Atlantic Avenue, Marblehead. Interment will be private at Waterside Cemetery. Her family welcomes all friends and relatives at a reception at Salem Country Club, 135 Forest Street, Peabody, MA to celebrate the life of Florence Hannaway. The reception will be 2:30-7 PM that afternoon. Her spirit lives on in all of us. In lieu of flowers, the family would be grateful for donations to or The Jimmy Fund. Guestbook available at: eustisandcornellfuneralhome.com 781-631-0076



View the online memorial for Florence Helen HANNAWAY Published in The Boston Globe from July 6 to July 7, 2019