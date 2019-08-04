|
RYAN, Florence I. (Babcock) Age 88, of Middleton, NH and formerly of Somerville, MA, passed away on July 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Louis A. Ryan, Jr. with whom she shared 63 years of marriage. Devoted mother of Deborah Murphy of South Boston, Stephen Ryan of San Jose, CA, Paula Ruano of East Boston, Kathleen Kajunski of Maui, HI, Caitlin Hale of Colorado Springs, CO and the late Cynthia Lanoue. Cherished "Nana" of 9 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Florence was full of life and love; she will be forever missed by those who knew and loved her. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated in Our Lady of Grace, 173 Nichols Road, Everett on Monday, August 5th at 10:00AM. Relatives and friends invited to attend. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 5, 2019