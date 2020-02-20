|
PELAGGI, Florence Isabella (Angelo) Of Wareham, formerly of Dedham, Mansfield, and Florida, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at the age of 88. Beloved wife of the late Albert Dominic Pelaggi. Loving mother of Paula Pelaggi and her husband Gerald Miller of Norwood, Wayne Pelaggi of Wrentham and the late Michael A. Pelaggi. Devoted sister of Palma Coccia of Mansfield and late Mary DeVito, Domenic Angelo, Pauline Cornelia, Eva DiBona, and James Angelo. Cherished grandmother of Nicole, Bret Anthony, John, Michael, Nicholas and Kathleen and six beautiful great-grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends. Relatives & friends are invited to attend Visiting Hours in the Gillooly Funeral Home, 126 Walpole St., NORWOOD on Friday, February 28 from 4-8PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Catherine of Siena Parish on Saturday, February 29 at 11AM. Interment will take place privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in Florence's name may be made to the Oncology Department of the Jamaica Plain VA Medical Center, 150 S. Huntington Ave., Boston, MA 02130. www.gilloolyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 23, 2020