FLORENCE K. (RICH) SANTIANO

FLORENCE K. (RICH) SANTIANO Obituary
SANTIANO, Florence K. (Rich) Owner of "Katie's" in Winthrop for Over 38 Years. Longtime resident of the Beachmont Section of Revere, on June 16th, just a week shy of her 98th birthday, following a brief illness. Devoted wife of the late Dominic Santiano. Loving mother of Kathleen V. Santiano & Deborah Santiano-McHatton & her husband William A. McHatton, all of Revere. Proud & cherished grandmother of Katherine A. Santiano-McHatton & Theresa F. Santiano-McHatton. Also lovingly survived by many nieces, nephews, grandnieces & grandnephews. Funeral Services and interment in Massachusetts National Cemetery, Bourne, will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to a . Florence was the proud owner of "Katie's," a children's boutique in Winthrop which she operated for over 38 years, retiring at the age of 95. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
