Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
27-33 Bedford Street
Concord, MA 01742
978-369-2030
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE MCKENNA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE KELLY MCKENNA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE KELLY MCKENNA Obituary
McKENNA, Florence Kelly Of Concord, Jan. 17. Beloved wife of 32 years of the late Thomas A. McKenna. Mother of Thomas A., Jr. and his wife Pam of Chelmsford, David D. and his wife Laura of Concord, John R. of Concord, William J. and his wife Tina of Marstons Mills and the late Paul B. McKenna. Grandmother of Siobhan, Katie and Michael McKenna, David and James McKenna and Shayne, William, Jr. and Kelly McKenna. Sister of Margaret M. Young of Leominster and the late Daniel J. Kelly, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER on Tuesday, Jan. 21st from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Wednesday, Jan. 22nd beginning at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, 34 Walden St., Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.deefuneralhome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Dee Funeral Home & Cremation Service
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -