McKENNA, Florence Kelly Of Concord, Jan. 17. Beloved wife of 32 years of the late Thomas A. McKenna. Mother of Thomas A., Jr. and his wife Pam of Chelmsford, David D. and his wife Laura of Concord, John R. of Concord, William J. and his wife Tina of Marstons Mills and the late Paul B. McKenna. Grandmother of Siobhan, Katie and Michael McKenna, David and James McKenna and Shayne, William, Jr. and Kelly McKenna. Sister of Margaret M. Young of Leominster and the late Daniel J. Kelly, Jr. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours at the Dee Funeral Home, 27 Bedford St., CONCORD CENTER on Tuesday, Jan. 21st from 5 to 7 pm. Funeral Wednesday, Jan. 22nd beginning at 9:30 am from the Dee Funeral Home, followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 am in Holy Family Parish, Monument Square, Concord Center. Burial at Sleepy Hollow Cemetery, Concord. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to The Scholarship Fund of Concord and Carlisle, 34 Walden St., Unit 217, Concord, MA 01742. For her full obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.deefuneralhome.com Dee Funeral Home of Concord 978-369-2030 Caring for families since 1868
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 19, 2020