ROSSELLE, Florence L. (DiNinno) Of Roslindale, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on December 4, 2019. Born December 21, 1933, the daughter of the late Felix and Ashanza (Rico) DiNinno. She was the beloved wife of the late Peter "Freddy" Rosselle. Devoted mother of Deborah Rosselle of Norwood; Lorraine Andexler and her husband Martin of Enfield, CT; AnnMarie Gargano of Roslindale and Michael Rosselle and his wife Elaine of Dedham. Loving "Nana" of Peter, Jonathan, Stephen, Thomas, Adam, Nicholas, Brandon, Felicia, Michael and Samantha. She was the great-grandmother of Braelyn. She was predeceased by her siblings Anna, Elizabeth, Albert, Jennie, Arthur and Felix. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Florence worked for Liberty Mutual Insurance for many years. She was the parish secretary for St. John Chrysostom Church in West Roxbury for over 20 years. Funeral from the William J. Gormley Funeral Home, 2055 Centre Street, WEST ROXBURY on Monday, December 9th at 10:00 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Chrysostom Church at 11 o'clock. Visiting Hours Sunday, from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-1905 or at stjude.org For directions and guestbook, www.gormleyfuneral.com William J. Gormley Funeral Service 617-323-8600
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 7, 2019