LAMBERTI, Florence (Fiorillo) Lifelong resident of East Boston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 15th at the age of 94. Beloved wife of the late Nicholas Lamberti. Devoted mother of Dianora Bourgoin and husband Raymond of Saugus, Nicholas G. Lamberti and wife Loreta of West Roxbury and Mary Bennett and her husband Gerard of Quincy. Dear sister of the late Dianora Iannetti, Cosmo Fiorillo and Michael Fiorillo. Cherished aunt of Mary Louise Corrao. Adored grandmother of 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. Also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Family and friends will honor Florence's life by gathering at the Ruggiero Family Memorial Home, 971 Saratoga St., EAST BOSTON, on Monday, May 20th from 4-8pm and again on Tuesday morning at 8:30am before leaving in Funeral Procession to St. Joseph - St. Lazarus Church, 59 Ashley St., East Boston, for a 10am Funeral Mass in Celebration of Florence's Life. Services will conclude with Florence being laid to rest with her beloved husband Nicholas in Holy Cross Cemetery, Malden, MA. Florence loved spending time with her family. She was a bookkeeper for many years and retired as bookkeeper and office manager at Air Freight Forwarding in East Boston. She and her husband enjoyed ballroom dancing every Saturday night. May they both be reunited in heaven to dance the nights away. Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2019