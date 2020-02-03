Boston Globe Obituaries
FLORENCE (BLENGS) LAPORTA

FLORENCE (BLENGS) LAPORTA Obituary
LaPORTA, Florence (Blengs) Age 93, lifelong resident of Revere, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Albert LaPorta. Loving mother of Denise Wallace and Deborah Capobianco. Adored grandmother of Stephanie Chianca and her husband Michael, Stacey Wallace, Nicholas Capobianco and his fiancée Kristi Mejia and Jaclyn and Jessica Capobianco. Cherished great-grandmother of Gianna and Matthew Chianca. Caring sister of Samuel Blengs and the late Emily Carey, Mary Pulicari and Vincent Blengs. Also survived by many loving nieces, nephews, cousins and her loving pet Charlie. Family and friends will honor Florence's life by gathering in Vazza's "Beechwood" Funeral Home, 262 Beach St., REVERE on Thursday, February 6th from 4PM to 8PM with a Memorial Service beginning at 7:45PM in our Chapel of the Resurrection. Interment is private. Vazza Funeral Home www.vazzafunerals.com Revere

Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 4, 2020
