LOCKWOOD, Florence (Gorman) Passed away peacefully of old age September 25th, 2020 at the Pond Home in Wrentham. The dedicated staff there surrounded her will love during her final days. Florence was born in Norwood, MA on May 15th, 1916. She was the youngest of 9 brothers and sisters.In her younger days, Florence was a dancer. As a child she danced at the Metropolitan Theater and was discovered by Gae Foster, who brought Florence to New York to be one of the girls at the Roxy. When the Roxy closed, Florence went over to Radio City to become one of the original Rockettes.On June 7th, 1942, Florence married Claude Lockwood of Albion Center, MI. They were married for 61 years before Claude passed away in 2003. She had two children, Claude (Skip) Lockwood, Jr., who was a professional baseball player, and Elizabeth (Lockwood) Garrigus, who was Florence's dedicated sidekick. She had 5 grandchildren, Meghan Lockwood of Miami, FL, Maura (Lockwood) Goss of Maine, Kara (Lockwood) Martinez of Niceville, FL, Casey Lockwood of Rye, NH, and Erin Lockwood of Rye, NH. In addition, she had 4 great-grandchildren, Layla Martinez, Holden Lockwood, Fin Lockwood, and Florence Lockwood, who is 100 years and 6 months younger than her namesake. She is also Godmother to Susan Brown of Plymouth, MA and Christopher Fitzgerald of Mount Ephraim, NJ. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews and their extended families throughout this country.Florence will be laid to rest in a private family Ceremony. A Celebration of her Life will be planned for a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Pond Home Employees Appreciation Fund at 289 East Street, Wrentham, MA 02093. Monies will be applied to a holiday celebration for these hard-working heroes who made Florence's final years so comfortable. For online guestbook, please visit