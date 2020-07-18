|
SALTZMAN, Florence Lomasney Of Tucson, Arizona, formerly of Weston, July 18, 2020 at ninety-two years of age. Predeceased by Seymour, her devoted husband of fifty-two years. Survived by loving children John and Sara (Lowry) of Mechanicsville, Virginia, Ed and Sarah (Booth) of Framingham, Paul and Barbara (Geller) of Jamaica Plain, grandchildren Jake and Matt, sister Linda Tober of Exeter, New Hampshire, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, including Brenda Kinsey, her loyal and beloved caregiver of several years, all of whom will remember her for her remarkable strength in the face of adversity and sense of humor. No Services are scheduled.
Published in The Boston Globe on July 19, 2020