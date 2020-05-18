|
CHIARA, Florence Louise (Pike) Of Arlington, MA passed away May 16, 2020 peacefully in her sleep. The daughter of the late Geraldine (Richmond) Perna, her husband, the late Anthony Perna and her father, the late William Pike. She is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, Frank J. Chiara, Jr. of Arlington. Frank met Florence during his service in the Military and created their story book life from there. A lifelong resident of Massachusetts, Florence was a graduate of Malden High School. She was a member of the Massachusetts Association of Realtors. She is also survived by four children, Frank Chiara, III and his wife Sherry of Tewksbury, Paul Chiara and his wife Rica of Arlington, Denise Maffeo of Dracut and Karen Consoli and her husband David of Methuen. She was the most proud grandmother to Alycia (Maffeo) Mazzapica and her husband James, Michelle (Maffeo) McEvoy and her husband Sean, Frank and Ashley Chiara, IV, Marissa (Chiara) O'Leary and her husband Mark, Nicholas and Emma Maffeo, Kevin Chiara, Kayla Chiara, Cassandra Chiara, Michael Consoli and Joseph Consoli. Florence also found comfort and love from her Shih Tzu, Mia, who she affectionately referred to as "baby girl". Florence is also survived by her brothers Stephen Perna, Gerald Perna and his wife Stephanie, Christopher Perna and his wife Mary and sister Frances (Perna) Downing and her husband Frank, predeceased by her brothers William Pike, Jr., Anthony Perna and sister Christine Perna. Florence is also survived by many nieces and nephews. In addition to spending time with her grandchildren, Florence was an avid Disney fan, enjoyed golfing, cooking and travelling with her husband. In her later years, Florence was challenged with having Alzheimer's disease. The family would love to thank all of the dedicated staff at Windsor Place of Wilmington and her devoted caregivers for their assistance, support and love shown to her. Due to the current precautions surrounding COVID-19, all arrangements are private and under the care of DeVito Funeral Home, 1145 Massachusetts Ave., ARLINGTON, MA. A private family interment will be held in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery in Arlington, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Florence's memory to the , 309 Waverley Oaks Rd., Waltham, MA 02452.
Published in The Boston Globe on May 19, 2020