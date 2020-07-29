Boston Globe Obituaries
FLORENCE M. (RICCI) BRANDANO

FLORENCE M. (RICCI) BRANDANO Obituary
BRANDANO, Florence M. (Ricci) A longtime resident of Wakefield, passed away peacefully on July 26, 2020, at home surrounded by her loving family, at age 99. Wife of the late Daniel J. Brandano. Beloved mother of Lucille Donohue & her husband John of Lynnfield, Camille MacIsaac of Tewksbury & her late husband Jack, & Daniel J. Brandano, Jr. & his wife Colleen of North Reading. Florence was the dear sister of Louis Ricci & the late Anna Fiumara, Susan Scanzillo, Eleanor Ricci, Frances Serra, & Vera Carrozza. Cherished grandmother of Daniel MacIsaac & his wife Karen, John MacIsaac & his wife Whitney, Keith & Kelly Brandano, & great-grandmother of Daniel, Nate, Victoria, & Will MacIsaac. Private Services were held for the immediate family followed by interment in Forest Glade Cemetery, Wakefield. Contributions in Florence's memory may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Pl., Memphis, TN 38105. To send a message of condolence, visit spadaforafuneral.com Spadafora Funeral Home 781-324-8680
Published in The Boston Globe on July 31, 2020
