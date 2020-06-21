|
CERULLO, Florence M. (Fitzhenry) Of Easton and Plymouth, formerly of Dedham, passed away on June 20, 2020, after a period of failing health, at the age of 64. Born in Boston, Florence graduated from Dedham High School and then went on to earn her Bachelor's degree from Bridgewater State College. She worked as an I.S. Manager for Arbella Insurance Co. In her free time, Florence enjoyed traveling, spending time at Herring Pond in Plymouth and especially spending time with her family. A devoted wife, mother, sister, grandmother, aunt and friend, Florence will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to have known her. Florence was the beloved wife of Carl Cerullo. Loving stepmother of Steven Cerullo and his wife Elizabeth of Bridgewater and Greg Cerullo and his wife Kellie of Pembroke. Daughter of the late Leo and Marj (Nagle) Fitzhenry. Devoted sister of Lee Fitzhenry and his wife Vicky of Plymouth and Ellie Fitzhenry of Easton. Cherished grandmother to Andrew, Alex, Jon, Katie and Jackson. Dear aunt of Erin Ellis and her husband Dave, Shana Fantoni, Leah Doherty and her husband Brendan and Second Lt. Jesse Fitzhenry. In keeping with the Covid-19 guidelines, which include face coverings and social distancing, relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend Visiting Hours Wednesday, June 24th from 3:00 - 7:00 PM in the Cartwright Funeral Home, 419 N. Main St. (Rt. 28), RANDOLPH. A private Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Thomas Aquinas Church, Bridgewater, with a private Burial in South Easton Cemetery. A Celebration of Florence's Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215. For directions or to leave a sympathy message for the family, visit www.cartwrightfuneral.com
Published in The Boston Globe on June 22, 2020