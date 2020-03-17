|
|
DeGREGORIO, Florence M. (Fuccillo) Of Saugus, formerly of East Boston, March 13, 2020. Devoted wife of the late Michael DeGregorio. Loving mother of Michele Rios and her husband Robert of Saugus. Cherished grandmother of Michael Rios and his wife Hailey of North Andover. Precious great-grandmother of Michael Richard. Visiting Hours: Family and friends are cordially invited to attend the visitation from the Erenest P. Caggiano and Son Funeral Home, 147 Winthrop St., WINTROP on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 AM, followed by a Funeral Mass in St. John the Evangelist Church, 320 Winthrop St., Winthrop. Services will conclude with the interment in the Belle Isle section of Winthrop Cemetery. Due to the new directive from the State of Massachusetts and the Massachusetts Funeral Director's Association with the current health concerns, the Visitation and Funeral Services will be limited to the CDC recommendation of 25 people or under. Please feel free to send a card to family members, mail a card to the Funeral Home for the family or send a message on our online guestbook. For directions or to sign the online guestbook, go to www.caggianofuneralhome.com Caggiano-O'Maley-Frazier Winthrop
View the online memorial for Florence M. (Fuccillo) DeGREGORIO
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 18, 2020