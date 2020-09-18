1/1
FLORENCE M. "FLO" (CLIFFORD) DIXON
DIXON, Florence M. "Flo" (Clifford) In Revere, unexpectedly on September 11th at 84 years. Devoted wife of 58 years to the late James E. Dixon, Sr. Cherished mother of Karen M. Dyer & her husband Garry, James E. Dixon, Jr. & his wife Elizabeth, all of Revere & Scott E. Dixon & his wife Judith of Lynn. Adoring grandmother to Nicole M. Corrao of Revere, Michael K. Corrao & wife Kristen of Elliot, ME, Melissa A. Vitas & her husband Lucas of Windham, NH, Christopher J. Dixon & Katherine E. Dixon, both of Revere, Scott E. Dixon, Jr. & wife Chantal of Stoneham & Allison A. Dixon of Lynn. Dear sister to Robert Clifford & his late wife Lucy of Mansfield, John Clifford & his wife Lucille of Winthrop & Edmund Clifford, Jr. of North Andover. Also lovingly survived by 3 great-grandchildren; Zoe, Lillianna & Ella. Due to the ongoing pandemic and the maintenance of the issued mandates, all Funeral Services & Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Everett were held privately. "Flo" had a 20-year career as a waitress for the former Howard Johnson Restaurant at Northgate Shopping Center & also worker alongside her late husband, "Big Jim" with the family business - "Century Security Systems, Inc." In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospitals, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959. To send online condolences, please visit www.vertuccioandsmith.com. The staff at Vertuccio & Smith, Home for Funerals of REVERE is honored to have assisted the family with the completion of funeral arrangements.


Published in Boston Globe from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
