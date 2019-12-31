|
|
DOUCETTE, Florence M. (Brown) Of Taunton, formerly of Wakefield, Dec. 30. Beloved wife of the late Charles C. Doucette. Loving mother of Cynthia J. Stephens & husband Craig of Stoughton & Thomas C. Doucette of Auburn, NH. Sister of the late Eldridge Brown & Catherine Parker. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Coniglio & husband Charles, Samantha Harrington & husband Timothy & Eric & Lexie Doucette. Great-grandmother of Violet & Simone Coniglio. Sister-in-law of Barbara Brown. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday, Jan. 3, at 12 Noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-7PM. Contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Hywy., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780. For obit/directions/guestbook,
www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020