McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Avenue
Wakefield, MA 01880
(781) 334-9966
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Service
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
12:00 PM
McDonald Funeral Home
19 Yale Ave
Wakefield, MA
Resources
FLORENCE M. (BROWN) DOUCETTE


1926 - 2019
FLORENCE M. (BROWN) DOUCETTE Obituary
DOUCETTE, Florence M. (Brown) Of Taunton, formerly of Wakefield, Dec. 30. Beloved wife of the late Charles C. Doucette. Loving mother of Cynthia J. Stephens & husband Craig of Stoughton & Thomas C. Doucette of Auburn, NH. Sister of the late Eldridge Brown & Catherine Parker. Loving grandmother of Jennifer Coniglio & husband Charles, Samantha Harrington & husband Timothy & Eric & Lexie Doucette. Great-grandmother of Violet & Simone Coniglio. Sister-in-law of Barbara Brown. Also survived by many nieces & nephews. Funeral Service in the McDonald Funeral Home, 19 Yale Ave., WAKEFIELD, Friday, Jan. 3, at 12 Noon. Visitation for relatives and friends will be held at the Funeral Home Thursday, 4-7PM. Contributions may be made to Compassionate Care Hospice, 100 Myles Standish Hywy., Suite 103, Taunton, MA 02780. For obit/directions/guestbook,

www.mcdonaldfs.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 1, 2020
