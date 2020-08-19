|
FERGUSON, Florence M. (Moreschi) Of Lynnfield, age 92, August 15th. Wife of the late Leslie C.R. Ferguson. Loving mother of Donna Kachen and her husband, George of Reading, Stephen Ferguson and his late wife, Dolores, of CA, Scott Ferguson and his wife, Dawn, of Peabody. Cherished grandmother of Derek, Ian, Eric, David, and Michelle; and great-grandmother of Isaac. Predeceased by 11 brothers and sisters. A Memorial Mass will be planned for a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to the , PO Box 600, Doylestown, PA 18901, or online; or the American Kidney Fund, www.KidneyFund.org. For obituary and condolences, please visit www.BisbeePorcella.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 20, 2020