Prayer Service
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Interment
Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
1:15 PM
MA National Cemetery
Bourne, MA
FLORENCE M. (MCGRATH) LARSEN

FLORENCE M. (MCGRATH) LARSEN Obituary
LARSEN, Florence M. (McGrath) Age 91, of Plymouth, formerly of Watertown, passed away on December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Francis Larsen. Loving mother of Joseph Connolly and his wife Catherine. Sister of the the late John McGrath, Ann Devine and Alice Morgan. She is also survived by her brother Dennis McGrath.

Florence was employed by Verizon for 35 years. She was also a member of the Pioneer.

Family and friends are welcome to attend a Prayer Service that will be held at the Shepherd Funeral Home, 116 Main St., CARVER, at 11:00AM, on Monday, December 23, 2019. Interment will follow at the MA National Cemetery in Bourne, at 1:15PM.

Donations in Florence's name can be made to the , 480 Pleasant St., Watertown, MA 02472.
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 21, 2019
