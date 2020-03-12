|
|
LAWRENCE-DANIELI, Florence M. (Conlin) Of Wilmington, passed away peacefully, Monday, March 9, 2020, at the age of 95. Florence was born on February 10, 1925; she was the dear daughter of William and Florence (Morrison) Conlin. Florence grew up in Somerville, MA and worked at Scully Signal Company for many years. She was predeceased by her first husband Robert Lawrence, Sr. and her second husband Domenic Danieli, Sr., her brothers Edward Conlin, Richard Conlin and William Conlin. Florence is survived by her children Bob Lawrence of North Conway, NH, Linda & Bob Maloney of The Villages, FL, Donna Blizzard of Wilmington, MA and Jeannie & Mark Schneider of Tilton, NH. Stepmother of Domenic Danieli & his wife Jeryl of Cornish, NH, the late Gloria, Thomas and Arthur Danieli. Grandmother of Jerry & Kelly Maloney of Belchertown, MA, Lisa & Donald Perry of Hudson, NH, Mark & Tammy Maloney of Richlands, NC, Ronald & Melissa Blizzard of Dedham, MA, Richard & Amanda Blizzard of Wilmington, MA and Lori Blizzard of Wilmington, MA, Cheri & Jon Grovesteen of Mason, NH and Barbie & Kevin Weinhold of Lawrence, MA, Domenic Danieli of Claremont, NH, Eric & Vicky Danieli of White River Junction, VT, Teresa Danieli of Concord, NH, as well as many great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours: Family and friends will gather for Visiting Hours at the Nichols Funeral Home, 187 Middlesex Ave. (Rte. 62), WILMINGTON, MA on Monday, March 16th from 10:00-11:45 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Thomas of Villanova Church, 126 Middlesex Ave., Wilmington, MA at 12:00 noon. Interment will take place in Wildwood Cemetery, Wilmington, MA. Nichols Funeral Home 978-658-4744 www.nicholsfuneralhome.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Mar. 13, 2020