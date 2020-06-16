|
MacLELLAN, Florence M. (Ramsey) Passed away June 13, 2020, at the age of 88, after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Flo was best known for her pleasant outlook and her love of travel. She loved hot air balloons and went on many trips, the best of which was a Bombard trip in Switzerland, going to different castles each night. Flo was tough and persistent when needed. She was coming back from a European trip on 9/11 and halfway across the Atlantic the plane turned back for Switzerland. It took her six days to get back home, going to France, London, Chicago and New Jersey. Flo and Betty MacLellan were coming back from Ireland when the Icelandic volcanoes erupted and they were rerouted. Flo had many trips with her sister, Gail, several to London. They took a steamboat down the Missisippi to Elvis' Graceland. Flo took up skiing in her 50s and went white water rafting in her 60s. She went on many cruises, a Mediterranean cruise in 2008 was a favorite. Flo was born in St. Joseph's parish in Roxbury and lived in Boston most of her life. She was a proud graduate of Girls Latin and Boston Business School and was always impeccably dressed. She worked for Gillette, the MA Commission for the Blind, the Census Bureau and finally at Daman Distributing, a period when we had copious amounts of red meat! She married Ed MacLellan and they lived in England for several years, where Mike and Pat were born. There were many summers in Ellis haven, in our cottage with no electricity. We had horseshoes and campfires instead of telephones and television. Florence was the loving mother and mother-in-law of Mike and Betty MacLellan, Pat MacLellan and Despina Longinidis, Tim and Janet MacLellan, Gloria Butts, and Allison MacLellan. She was the adoring grandmother of Michael, Jack, Brian, Alex and Zach, Tim and Pete, Melissa, Stacey, Sarah, and Oliver; as well as great-grandmother of Gracie, Logan, Ben, and Maeve; all of whom brought her tremendous joy. Florence is survived by her dear sisters, Gail Phinney and Patsy Nemet; and predeceased by her parents, Albert and Hazel Ramsey; as well as her brother, Albert John. Due to the ongoing health situation, visitation and funeral services will remain private. A Celebration of Life service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Florence may be made to the , P.O. Box 96011, Washington, D.C. 20090-6011. Interment in Cedar Grove Cemetery. For expressions of sympathy please visit www.oconnorandson.com.
Published in The Boston Globe on June 17, 2020