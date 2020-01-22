Boston Globe Obituaries
More Obituaries for FLORENCE ROSSETTI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE M. (MCCOOL) ROSSETTI

FLORENCE M. (MCCOOL) ROSSETTI Obituary
ROSSETTI, Florence M. (McCool) Of Marshfield, formerly of Winchester, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on January 20, 2020. She was 99 years old. Beloved wife of the late Jere Rossetti. Loving mother of Deborah A. Gately and her husband Joseph of Marshfield. Cherished grandmother of Sarah Gately of Manhattan, NY and Amy Gately of Marshfield. Dear sister of Rita LaPointe and her husband Henry of FL. Visiting Hours will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, 760 Main St. (Rte. 38), WINCHESTER on Saturday, January 25th from 9-11am. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Eulalia's Church, 50 Ridge St., Winchester. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend. Interment Wildwood Cemetery, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be made to New England Homes for the Deaf, 154 Water St., Danvers, MA 01923 or online, https://nehomesdeaf.ejoinme.org/MyPages/DonationPage/tabid/178811/Default.aspx For online condolences, please visit www.lanefuneral.com Lane Funeral Home

Winchester

781.729.2580
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 23, 2020
