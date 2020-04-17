|
MARKARIAN, Florence (Almasian) Born on the 4th of July, 1924 and lived in Whitinsville, MA with her family until her marriage in December 1946 to Joseph Markarian of Watertown, MA. After the birth of daughter Ardis and son Joseph, Jr., the family moved to South Portland, Maine and in 1955 to Ashland, MA when Joe accepted the position as Music Director in the Town of Hopkinton Public School system.
For 30+ years Florence ran the household, managed the family budget and chased her children around. In later years, she worked as a cafeteria cashier in an Ashland elementary school. In 1986, Florence and Joe moved to Watertown where they reconnected with friends and dedicated countless hours to the St. Stephen's Armenian Apostolic Church.
Florence cherished her family: husband, son, daughter and grandsons Jesse and Travis. She will be remembered most for her spirited personality, pride in her Armenian heritage and deep devotion to family and friends. Florence died at the age of 95, having tested positive for the Covid-19 virus.
A private Funeral Service will be held for the immediate family at the Bedrosian Funeral Home followed by Burial at Ridgelawn Cemetery, both in WATERTOWN. Condolences can be sent to Joe Markarian, c/o 22 Nason Rd., Swampscott, MA 01907.
Published in The Boston Globe on Apr. 19, 2020