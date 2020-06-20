Boston Globe Obituaries
FLORENCE MARY (JENNINGS) KELLY

FLORENCE MARY (JENNINGS) KELLY Obituary
KELLY, Florence Mary (Jennings) Of North Andover, died peacefully on June 19, 2020 at Lawrence General Hospital, Lawrence. Born in Swoyersville, PA, daughter of Leo H. and Mary (Brunza) Jennings, she was an early childhood educator in Longmeadow and Marblehead. Mrs. Kelly was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Stanley Robert Kelly, and survived by sons Dennis L. (Karen) Kelly of Madison, CT, Christopher R. (Catherine) Kelly of Hamden, CT, daughters Maureen P. (Jeffrey) Hird of York, ME, Eileen R. (Billings) Reed of Lynnfield and Mary Kathleen Kelly of Osterville and honorary son Maurice P. (Siobhan) Phelan of Delray Beach, FL. She is also survived by grandchildren Katherine, Julia, Caroline, Cameron, Brendan, Justin, and Ashley and great-grandchildren Jenna, Amelia, Landon, Jordan, and Morgan and a host of loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sisters Margaret Whiteley, Alice Coughlan, and Helen Williams. There will be no viewing. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Francis Xavier Church, South Street, Hyannis at 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, followed by a private burial at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one's choosing. Notes of sympathy and comfort may be sent to www.morrisoconnor.com Morris, O'Connor & Blute

508-398-2121
Published in The Boston Globe on June 21, 2020
