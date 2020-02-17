|
MORIARTY, Florence (Ferracane) Age 88, of Athol, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 16th. A Prayer Service will be held at 4:00 P.M. on Sunday, February 23, 2020. Calling Hours will be held 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M. at Fiske-Murphy & Mack Funeral Home, 110 New Athol Rd., Orange, MA. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.mackfamilyfh.com Mack Family Funeral Homes – Fiske- Murphy & Mack Chapel is assisting with arrangements. Visiting Hours: Sunday, February 23, 2020, 1:00 P.M. - 4:00 P.M.
Published in The Boston Globe on Feb. 18, 2020