MURRAY, Florence (Wagner) Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington and VT, Dec. 12. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Murray, Jr. Loving mother of Thomas, III & his wife Laura of Burlington, Mark & his wife Sue of Dracut, Ted & his wife Stacy of Dunstable, and Maureen Wall & her husband Ed of Woburn. Sister of Joyce Wells & her husband Philip of SC. Proud grandmother to Danielle, Jessica, Mark, Kylie & Ted Murray, Jr., Kathlene & Amanda Gullage, and Hailey, Sheighla & Aleigh Wall. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home, Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence's name may be made to the David K. Johnson Foundation (Supporting a Cure for Alzheimer's & Helping Families Affected), P.O. Box 617, Reading, MA 01867, or www.DKJ.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sccwoburn.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019