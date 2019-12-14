Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:00 AM
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Charles Church
280 Main St.
Woburn, MA
View Map
Resources
FLORENCE (WAGNER) MURRAY

FLORENCE (WAGNER) MURRAY Obituary
MURRAY, Florence (Wagner) Of Woburn, formerly of Burlington and VT, Dec. 12. Beloved wife of the late Thomas E. Murray, Jr. Loving mother of Thomas, III & his wife Laura of Burlington, Mark & his wife Sue of Dracut, Ted & his wife Stacy of Dunstable, and Maureen Wall & her husband Ed of Woburn. Sister of Joyce Wells & her husband Philip of SC. Proud grandmother to Danielle, Jessica, Mark, Kylie & Ted Murray, Jr., Kathlene & Amanda Gullage, and Hailey, Sheighla & Aleigh Wall. Also survived by 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Visiting Hours will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON (exit 34 off Rt. 128/95, Woburn side), on Wednesday, Dec. 18, from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home, Thursday, Dec. 19, at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Charles Church, 280 Main St., Woburn, at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a Burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. In lieu of flowers, memorials in Florence's name may be made to the David K. Johnson Foundation (Supporting a Cure for Alzheimer's & Helping Families Affected), P.O. Box 617, Reading, MA 01867, or www.DKJ.org For directions, obituary & online guestbook, see www.sccwoburn.com or www.sullivanfuneralhome.net
Published in The Boston Globe on Dec. 15, 2019
