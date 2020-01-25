|
MORABITO, Florence P. (Lopez) Of Waltham, Jan. 21st, 2020. Florence was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul Morabito and her dear siblings the late Josephine Cappadona, Mary Bethune, Felix, Stephen, Vincent, and Anthony Lopez.
She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.
Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Florence's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday at 8:00, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, from 5 - 7 p.m.
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020