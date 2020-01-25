Boston Globe Obituaries
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
(781) 893-6260
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
8:00 AM
The Brasco & Sons Memorial Chapels Inc.
773 Moody Street
Waltham, MA 02453
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
9:00 AM
Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church
920 Trapelo Rd
Waltham, MA
View Map
FLORENCE P. (LOPEZ) MORABITO

FLORENCE P. (LOPEZ) MORABITO Obituary
MORABITO, Florence P. (Lopez) Of Waltham, Jan. 21st, 2020. Florence was predeceased by her beloved husband Paul Morabito and her dear siblings the late Josephine Cappadona, Mary Bethune, Felix, Stephen, Vincent, and Anthony Lopez.

She is survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces & great-nephews.

Relatives & friends are respectfully invited to attend Funeral Services in Celebration of Florence's Life from the Brasco & Sons Memorial Funeral Home, 773 Moody St., WALTHAM, on Tuesday at 8:00, with a Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady Comforter of the Afflicted Church, 920 Trapelo Rd., Waltham, at 9:00 a.m. Burial will follow at Mount Feake Cemetery in Waltham. Visiting Hours will be held in the Funeral Home on Monday, from 5 - 7 p.m.

For complete obituary, guestbook & additional information, please refer to: BrascoFuneralHome.com

Waltham 781-893-6260

"Creating Meaningful Memories"
Published in The Boston Globe on Jan. 26, 2020
