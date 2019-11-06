Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
(617) 889-2900
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
151 Washington Avenue
Chelsea, MA 02150
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE PRESSMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE PRESSMAN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE PRESSMAN Obituary
PRESSMAN, Florence Age 83, of Lynn, Nov. 5th. Loving daughter of the late Sam & Mary Pressman. Dear sister of the late Larry Pressman. Loving aunt of Lauren Anderson & her husband Kurt & their children Kaitlin & Jennifer. Dear cousin of Risa & Joel Litman and their children Jonathan & Jordan. Dear friend of Merle Bluestein & Brenda Collins. Services from the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, Sunday at 11:00AM. Interment in Lynn. Late Executive Director of Jewish Funeral Home Association. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Association MA Office, 330 Congress St. 5th Fl., Boston, MA 02110 or Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry, 35 Park Street, Beverly, MA 01915. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Torf Funeral Service, Inc.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -