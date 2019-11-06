|
PRESSMAN, Florence Age 83, of Lynn, Nov. 5th. Loving daughter of the late Sam & Mary Pressman. Dear sister of the late Larry Pressman. Loving aunt of Lauren Anderson & her husband Kurt & their children Kaitlin & Jennifer. Dear cousin of Risa & Joel Litman and their children Jonathan & Jordan. Dear friend of Merle Bluestein & Brenda Collins. Services from the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., CHELSEA, Sunday at 11:00AM. Interment in Lynn. Late Executive Director of Jewish Funeral Home Association. Contributions in her memory may be made to the Diabetes Association MA Office, 330 Congress St. 5th Fl., Boston, MA 02110 or Beverly Bootstraps Food Pantry, 35 Park Street, Beverly, MA 01915. For guestbook & directions, www.torffuneralservice.com
Published in The Boston Globe on Nov. 8, 2019