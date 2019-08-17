|
GRAVINA, Florence R. (Clark) Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington Aug. 17. Beloved wife of the late Samuel James Gravina. Loving mother of Jim & his wife Judy of Willes Barre, PA, Donna Mosho & her husband Steve of Swampscott, David & his wife Kim of Newburyport, Mark of Melrose, and Bill of Groton. Sister of the late Gene and Richard Clark. Proud grandmother of Steve & Monica Mosho, Henri, Adela, & Liam Coleman, and Kelly, Dan, Bella, Cassie, Gianna, Andrew, & Kurtis Gravina. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Wednesday, August 21 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorials in Florence's name may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019