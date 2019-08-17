Boston Globe Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
43 Winn Street
Burlington, MA 01803
(781) 272-0050
Resources
More Obituaries for FLORENCE GRAVINA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FLORENCE R. (CLARK) GRAVINA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FLORENCE R. (CLARK) GRAVINA Obituary
GRAVINA, Florence R. (Clark) Of Peabody, formerly of Burlington Aug. 17. Beloved wife of the late Samuel James Gravina. Loving mother of Jim & his wife Judy of Willes Barre, PA, Donna Mosho & her husband Steve of Swampscott, David & his wife Kim of Newburyport, Mark of Melrose, and Bill of Groton. Sister of the late Gene and Richard Clark. Proud grandmother of Steve & Monica Mosho, Henri, Adela, & Liam Coleman, and Kelly, Dan, Bella, Cassie, Gianna, Andrew, & Kurtis Gravina. A Visitation will be held at the Edward V. Sullivan Funeral Home, 43 Winn St., BURLINGTON on Wednesday, August 21 from 4-8 p.m. Funeral from the Sullivan Funeral Home on Thursday, August 22 at 9 a.m. Followed by a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Margaret's Church, 111 Winn St., Burlington at 10 a.m. Services will conclude with a burial in Chestnut Hill Cemetery, Burlington. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited. Memorials in Florence's name may be made to , 3 Speen St., Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701 or For directions, obituary & online guestbook see www.sullivanfuneralhome.net or www.stmargaretburlington.org
Published in The Boston Globe on Aug. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FLORENCE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Edward V Sullivan Funeral Home Inc
Download Now